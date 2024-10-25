Devin Booker's Statement on Clippers' Intuit Dome Goes Viral
The LA Clippers finally debuted the Intuit Dome arena on Wednesday night, and with that came the debut of the highly anticipated section called "The Wall."
Steve Ballmer had been touting "The Wall" for years, but seeing it finally come into fruition was something special. It somehow managed to get Kevin Durant, who is a career 88% free throw shooter, miss two free throws in a row.
Later on in the game, it even had Devin Booker miss free throws. After the game, Booker expressed his candid thoughts on the section, crediting it with missing his free throws.
"I missed a free throw man, I was pissed," Booker said. "I think K [Kevin Durant] missed two down there too, so that sh*t might work. Hell yeah, you spend $2 billion, you put a wall up."
Booker's statement immediately went viral, getting over 12,000 likes and 600,000 views. Durant also expressed similar sentiments to Booker, so as of game one, it definitely seems like "The Wall" works.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they didn't come out with a win against the Phoenix Suns, and didn't reward the fans for their effort. LA had a nine point lead with under four minutes left and then completely collapsed, ultimately losing in overtime after James Harden missed a game-tying free throw.
Up next for the LA Clippers is the Denver Nuggets at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
