Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Bold Ben Simmons Statement
Not too long ago, Ben Simmons was once a star in the NBA. The promise of a 6'10" point guard who was capable of defending every position was beyond high.
Even though those days seem to be over since Simmons left the Philadelphia 76ers, former NBA star Patrick Beverley hasn't completely given up.
During an episode of the Pat Bev Pod, the former Clippers and Lakers guard revealed his bold expectations for Simmons on the LA Clippers. He listed each reason piece by piece during the segment.
"Ben Simmons from the Clippers is a game changer," Beverley said. "First off, Patty Mills has been knowing Ben Simmons since he was a child. It's not other feeling like a big bro on the same team. And the big bro form the same country."
The second reason why Beverley believes Simmons can succeed on the Clippers is the fact that he's playing alongside Kawhi Leonard - another player who has dealt with injuries and scrutiny.
"Second, you talk about a player your size, hard work, has dealt with criticism dealing with injuries, has had the mentality and the mental of, 'you know what I have to overcome another injury,' Kawhi Leonard," Beverley said."
The third reason for Beverley's prediction is because of how much James Harden has improved as a leader.
"Third, James Harden," Beverley said. "He's been criticized in the past on his early years of his leadership. I think as of late, he's been a phenomenal leader. Teammates love to play with him, he makes the right play, every center that he plays with they play extremely well."
The last reason why Beverley believes Simmons will succeed in LA is because of Clippers head coach Ty Lue.
"Fourth, Tyronn Lue, "Beverley finished. "Player's success is predicated on the coach also. I think T Lue is one of the best of them. Getting the best that he can out of his players. Defensively, Ben Simmons is going to wreak havoc."
Ben Simmons won't be me making his debut with the Clippers on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, but it seems like the expectations will be high from Beverley.
