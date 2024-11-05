Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Paul George Statement
The Los Angeles Clippers lost star forward Paul George in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, who made his debut for his new team on Monday night.
George was matched up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on the road for his Philly debut, dropping a disappointing 15 points and 6 turnovers on 4-14 shooting from the field and 1-7 from deep.
The 76ers lost 118-116, no thanks to George's missed game-winning attempt before the final buzzer. George's former Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley took to social media to give his two cents on the missed game-winner.
Via Patrick Beverley: "PG my brother. Love him to death. But Maxey gotta have that last shot. I know it’s hierarchy and I respect it, on his bday and a 30 point night"
George and Beverley spent two seasons together in LA, so Pat Bev's comments likely hit close to home for George. Tyrese Maxey had 32 points shooting 55% from the field, so naturally, the last shot would go to the hot hand, but George was certainly looking to make a statement in his debut.
With the 76ers, George is now with his fourth career franchise and could become one of the very few NBA players in history to get All-Star honors on four different teams if his tenure in Philly goes as planned.
The former Clipper did not leave a lasting legacy in LA, and is not off to a hot start as a 76er.
