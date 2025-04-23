Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Strong Message to Ben Simmons
While Ben Simmons has become a great backup point guard option for the LA Clippers throughout this season, there's still one major flaw in his game.
Ben Simmons still does not look to score.
One person who really wants to see Simmons improve that aspect of his game is former LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley. During an episode of the PatBevPod, Beverley gave his thoughts on Simmons' game.
"I seen the elimination game against Golden State, Ben Simmons got the ball in the pocket three times and didn't even look to it at the rim," Beverley said. "I didn't like that. That's kinda the only hole I see. If he can get that ball in the pocket, and be aggressive, look at the rim, don't look at the pass first..."
Beverley went on to add that he believes the Clippers will be incredibly dominant in the playoffs if they could receive an aggresive version of Simmons.
"If they can have that version of Ben Simmons, I think they can be very, very dominant in the playoffs," Beverley said. "They literally have the best two ISO basketball players in the NBA in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden."
Simmons has been playing even more limited minutes in the playoffs, dropping from 22.0 in the regular season to 10.5 in the playoffs. In two games so far, he's averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 50% shooting.
