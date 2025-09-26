Former NBA Star Lou Williams Makes Telling Clippers, Lakers Comparison
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are constantly being compared to one another, and although it has gotten better since the Clippers moved into Intuit Dome, they are typically still seen as the lesser franchise of the two.
The Lakers are a much more successful franchise historically, as the Clippers have yet to even make a Finals appearance, but the "little brother" Los Angeles team could have a unique leg up on the Lakers.
17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams played for both Los Angeles teams, but has had a much better experience post-retirement with the Clippers than the Lakers.
Lou Williams compares the Clippers and Lakers
Williams played one and a half seasons with the Lakers from 2015 to 2017 and then spent three and a half seasons with the Clippers from 2017 to 2021. With the Clippers, Williams won two Sixth Man of the Year awards and became an incredibly important player for them, but did not have the same impact on the Lakers. And, after retirement, he can feel that difference when he tries to attend their games.
In a recent appearance on The Underground Lounge, Williams talked about the difference between the Clippers and Lakers when it comes to getting tickets for their games.
"I played for the Lakers and the Clippers. Lakers don't play," Williams said. "...I'll make a phone call to the Clippers right now: Parking pass, escort to my seat, accommodated, big screen, the whole thing. I call the Lakers, those motherf-----s send me two tickets in my email. No parking pass, and they put me in the crowd. I got like 5,000 points over here! What the f--k?"
Williams could not believe how he did not get any special treatment from the Lakers as a former player, as the franchise simply put him in the crowd among fans, while the Clippers treated him like a legitimate star.
Of course, Williams was much more impactful for the Clippers than the Lakers, and former Lakers players who are more memorable likely get better treatment. Still, it is very telling how the "big brother" Los Angeles team treats their former players.
