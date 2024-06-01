Former NBA Star’s Controversial Statement on Viral Caitlin Clark Foul
Caitlin Clark has been the center of a ton of hostility. With that hostility keeps coming a major debate on whether it's warranted, or if it's all part of the game. The most recent act was when Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky pushed Clark down to the ground - an act that's already started a debate.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams went on Twitter to give his opinion on the play, suggesting that Clark may have been talking trash to warrant the shot.
"Cmon man," Williams said. "You know rooks can’t chirp like that "
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had a much different perspective on the foul. Griffin had previously mentioned that Clark dealing with hard fouls is part of the respect and embrace of coming into the WNBA, but this particular foul was a different case.
"Okay, this IS HATING on Caitlin Clark," Griffin said. "Face guarding, extremely aggressive play and the occasional hard foul can be describe as competitiveness. Going out of your way to call her out of her name and body check her to the floor without the ball is HATING."
The way WNBA players are targeting Caitlin Clark is very similar to what Blake Griffin dealt with on the Clippers. Game after game, older players were tackling Griffin or making sure to knock him on the ground. It took some time, but those dirty fouls ultimately ended, and they should for Clark, too.
