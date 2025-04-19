Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Mile High City for games one and two of the playoffs as they take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in round one.
The Clippers split the regular season series with the Nuggets two games apiece, which is a part of why many critics believe these two teams are evenly matched and will be one of the must-watch series of the first round. The Clippers took the first two meetings of the season while the Nuggets took the second two games.
Los Angeles is entering the postseason on an eight-game win streak, which was tied for the largest active streak at the time and the largest for the Clippers this season. Needless to say the Clippers were playing some of their best basketball and at the right time.
The Clippers are coming into the game with a completely clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in the first game of round one of the Western Conference playoffs.
