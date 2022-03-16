Skip to main content
Injury Update: Norman Powell Removes Boot

LA Clippers swingman Norman Powell has ditched the boot for his foot injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, the LA Clippers will boast a trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell. All three are currently sidelined with injuries, but Norman Powell is progressing in the right direction. On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Law Murray reported that Powell was no longer in the boot he had been wearing on his injured foot.

Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers recently reported that sources indicated to him that Powell was not shut down for the season, and the team was hopeful he could return before the playoffs. On a recent Instagram live session, Powell hinted that he may return this season; however, fans would just have to "wait and see."

This recent development, while unclear how consequential in Powell's return this season, is certainly a positive one. Ty Lue has indicated the Clippers would not allow their injured stars to return during the playoffs, meaning any return this season for Leonard, George, or Powell, would have to come before the playoffs begin. This makes sense, as it is likely unwise to allow for players to jump right into playoff basketball after prolonged absences; however, time is running low.

With the NBA season just weeks from completion, there is limited time for a proper return to play protocol. That said, the Clippers have not ruled out Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, or Norman Powell for the season. With Powell removing his boot, perhaps he could be the closest to a return.

