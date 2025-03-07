Is Jaylen Brunson Playing? Knicks Release Injury Report vs Clippers
New York Knicks fans have been anxiously awaiting the status of their superstar Jalen Brunson after he appeared to have a severe ankle injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
Brunson rolled his ankle in a scary moment, but early reports from multiple reporters have provided some optimistic news. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post also reported that Brunson's X-rays were negative.
The New York Knicks officially listed Jalen Brunson as out against the LA Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
It remains to be seen what the timetable for Brunson's injury would be. The fact that his X-rays are negative is a huge positive, but for now, the Knicks will have to learn how to survive that.
Brunson has been the most reliable superstar in the NBA, missing only one game so far this season. Through the 61 games Brunson has played this season, he's averaged 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 49/38/83 shooting from the field.
In Brunson's latest game against the Lakers, before he got injured, he put up 39 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds on 50/14/92 shooting from the field.
Even without Brunson, the Knicks still have Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns available against the Clippers.
The LA Clippers and New York Knicks face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday night.
