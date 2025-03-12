Is Kawhi Leonard Playing? LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Injury Report
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, the LA Clippers continue their three-game road trip for the second leg of a back-to-back series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
The Clippers are now 35-30 on the season, sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference, but the Heat are in a more dangerous position. The Heat have lost their last four games to fall to 29-35 and are in ninth place in the East.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been getting back to himself recently, coming off a 29-point performance in Tuesday's loss, but he will not get a chance to shine in Miami on Wednesday.
The Clippers have ruled out Leonard for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right knee injury management. The six-time NBA All-Star will join Norman Powell and Ben Simmons on LA's sideline, who have missed the last five and six games, respectively.
Leonard is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, struggling to consistently stay on the court due to injury concerns, and will miss his 43rd game of the year on Wednesday.
The Clippers have also ruled out Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy due to G League two-way.
The Heat have listed ten players on their injury report for Wednesday's game.
Josh Christopher, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith are ruled out for Miami against the Clippers, Terry Rozier is probable, Alec Burks is questionable, and Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kel'el Ware, and Andrew Wiggins are available.
The Clippers and Heat face off at 8 p.m. EST in Miami on Wednesday.
