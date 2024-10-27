All Clippers

James Harden Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Clippers-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook faced the LA Clippers for the first time since being traded.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Ball Arena.
The LA Clippers picked up their first win of the NBA season on Saturday, defeating the Denver Nuggets by a final score of 109-104. This was an impressive win for the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, as they were able to survive a monster performance from Nikola Jokic.

The three-time MVP finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, including a career-high seven made threes. Unfortunately for Denver, Jokic’s monster night was not enough to get their first win of the season.

This game was the first time Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had faced the Clippers since being traded by them last season. Westbrook has known Clippers guard James Harden since the two were young, and they have played together on three different teams (OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Clippers). 

James Harden and Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Clippers guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook during a timeout against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Asked about Westbrook after the game, Harden made a statement on his former teammate.

“This is his 17th year, this is my 16th year, we're both inner city LA kids that hopefully when it’s all said and done we’ll be in the Hall of Fame,” Harden said. “That’s a story right there. I’m happy he’s happy and he’s playing well and he’s doing his thing here in Denver, so it’s always happiness when we see each other.”

Harden and Westbrook had some fun moments together last season, and are now opponents in the Western Conference again. 

