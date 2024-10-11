Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers
The LA Clippers are 1-1 through two NBA preseason games. Falling to the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii on a buzzer-beater, the Clippers bounced back with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Now in Seattle for a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers will play their third-straight game in a different city. Climate Pledge Arena will be the host of this preseason game, giving the passionate basketball fans in Seattle an opportunity to see NBA action.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has yet to practice as he rehabs his right knee that cost him four of LA’s six playoff games against the Dallas Mavericks. Ty Lue confirmed this after Thursday’s practice, which means Leonard will not play Friday night against Portland.
There has been no real indication if Leonard will be seen in any preseason games. When asked if he expects the star forward to be ready for opening night, Lue said on Thursday he is not sure.
The Clippers will play two preseason games at Intuit Dome against the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings before hosting the Phoenix Suns on October 23 for the home opener.
Leonard appeared in 68 games last season, averaging 23.7 points. The 33-year-old forward made his sixth All-Star and All-NBA teams. The same knee inflammation he is dealing with now is what limited him in the postseason.
