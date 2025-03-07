Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Knicks vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been a disaster since coming out of the All-Star break, as they've won just two of their last eight games and are now a game back of the seventh seed in the Western Conference. While James Harden brightened the mood of Clippers fans with his 50-point performance against the Detroit Pistons, there's still work to be done.
Following their Thursday night loss to the LA Lakers, the New York Knicks will travel to the Intuit Dome on Friday night for the second night of their Los Angeles back-to-back. While the Knicks have already hit 40 wins this season, that hasn't stopped people from criticizing how much of a contender they are. For the Clippers, a recent report indicates good news for Friday's contest.
The Clippers have released their injury report against the Knicks for Friday, and with Kawhi Leonard not listed, he will be available. Leonard was sidelined in the prior contest to Detroit, but the multi-time Finals MVP will suit up to face the Knicks.
While Leonard missed the start of the season, he's been heating up as of late. Over his last five games, he's averaged 23.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Leonard last faced the Knicks on December 16th, scoring 36 points in a win.
As both teams are in slumps at the moment, a win would mean a lot to either team. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST at the Intuit Dome.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving