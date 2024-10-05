Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Warriors Revealed
The LA Clippers face off against the Golden State Warriors in what should be a very exciting and sold out preseason game in Hawaii today. Unfortunately, one of the biggest names on the court won't be available to play.
The Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Golden State Warriors due to right knee rehab.
Kawhi Leonard has been unavailable since Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Dallas Mavericks. He struggled tremendously in Game 3, putting up 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists, on 4/7 shooting from the field. He didn't quite seem himself in the game and was eventually pulled from the rest of the playoffs due to knee swelling. Since then, Kawhi Leonard has not played a basketball game, including getting pulled from the 2024 Olympics.
Despite the lack of availability during the preseason, Kawhi Leonard is still aiming to play in game 1 of the regular season for the Clippers.
"That's the plan," Kawhi Leonard said on media day. "I never plan on missing games... It all depends on what we want and how we feeling. We're taking it day-by-day."
While Clipper fans may already feel like it's time to hit the red alarm button, it's still way too early to do that. Once Kawhi Leonard is suddenly missing a chunk of games in the regular season, then it may be time to get concerned.
