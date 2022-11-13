Kevin Durant Shares Support For Kawhi Leonard

It has been a rough start to the season for LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. After rehabbing a torn ACL all of last season, Leonard returned to play in just two games this year before being sidelined again. While he is making progress towards another return, there is currently no timetable for when he will be back.

Following Saturday's win over the Clippers, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about Leonard, and shared high praise for his longtime opponent.

"He's an all-time great," Durant said. "He's been through injuries before. He knows how to deal with his body. He knows his body better than anybody. The league is better though when Kawhi Leonard is playing. Definitely helped - easier not having him on the floor tonight, as far as we need wins, but would love to see him back soon."

Having dealt with a major injury himself just a few years ago, Durant knows how badly Leonard wants to be on the floor. That said, Durant realizes that Leonard knows his body better than anybody, and will return when he can.

The Nets were able to defeat a Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard on Saturday, and Kevin Durant knows that made their life easier. While not having to face Leonard was good for Brooklyn in this latest win, Durant hopes he is back soon.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee