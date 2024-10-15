All Clippers

Kyrie Irving's Status for Clippers vs Mavericks

Kyrie Irving's final status for Clippers vs Mavericks has been updated

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in front of LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) after scoring during the second half during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers will debut their Intuit Dome arena against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, but Dallas' two best players won't be available to play. Luka Doncic began the day unavailable to play due to a left calf contusion, and now Kyrie Irving has been downgraded.

It was revealed by the Dallas Mavericks that Kyrie Irving will sit out Monday's game against the Clippers due to rest. Irving does not have any kind of injury listed and Mavericks fans should not be concerned. It remains to be seen whether or not Kyrie Irving will be available for the rest of the preseason.

Kyrie Irving looks to continue where he left off last season, where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 50/41/91 shooting from the field. Not to be outdone by his partner, Luka Doncic was averaging an astonishing 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds on 49/38/79 shooting from the field. In 17 games versus the Clippers, Kyrie Irving averaged 22.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

Tonight marks the first time the LA Clippers will be playing a game at their new Intuit Dome stadium. Although this is a pre-season game, we can expect to see a show given the teams' history. You can watch the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.

