LA Clippers Coach Leaves Game vs Kings Due to Injury
The LA Clippers are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night for a huge Pacific Division matchup with significant playoff implications on the line. The Clippers are 34-29 in eighth place, while the Kings are 33-29 in ninth place and only half of a game separates the two talented teams.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they will have to play Sunday's game without head coach Ty Lue on the sideline.
Lue reportedly left Sunday's game due to back pain. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach for the game in Lue's absence, but it is certainly a rare scenario to see a coach leave a game due to injury.
Lue is in his fifth season as the Clippers head coach, but this will be the first game he has had to miss since being hired. The 47-year-old coach has led the Clippers to 40+ wins in each of his four complete seasons with three playoff appearances, including two first-round exits and one Western Conference Finals run.
It is always an extra challenge when a team has to compete without their head coach on the sideline, but should have some success with Shaw running the show. Shaw has been an assistant under Lue for the past four seasons and was a long-tenured assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers before.
The Clippers' health concerns have been real, but nobody expected Lue to be impacted as well.
