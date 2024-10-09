All Clippers

LA Clippers Release Player After NBA Preseason Game

The Clippers have announced a roster move.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have played two NBA preseason games. Falling at the buzzer against the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii, the Clippers bounced back with a win against the Brooklyn Nets in Oceanside.

Now heading to Seattle for a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers are looking to continue their momentum from the win against Brooklyn.

The Clippers brought several players into camp who do not project to make their standard roster or even earn a two-way spot, but are likely to join the San Diego Clippers (LA’s G League affiliate). This is common for NBA teams in training camp.

One of these players is former Baylor guard RayJ Dennis. It was announced by the Clippers on Wednesday that Dennis had been waived.

Playing five collegiate seasons, Dennis spent two seasons at Boise State, two at Toledo, and one at Baylor. The 6-foot-2 guard was the 2022-23 MAC POY.

In a corresponding move, the Clippers announced they had signed Elijah Harkless. Both players could end up in Oceanside playing for LA’s G League affiliate.

The Clippers played Tuesday’s preseason game at the brand new Frontwave Arena, which is the home of their recently rebranded San Diego Clippers G League team. Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been giving the team’s younger players opportunities in the second half of these preseason games.

