LA Clippers Reportedly Receive $750,000 Before Preseason Game Against Warriors

The squad is headed back to Hawai‘i for preseason action 🏀🌴



Join us in Honolulu on October 5 as the Clippers face the Warriors at the University of Hawai‘i. Fill out the form and be the first to know when tickets go on sale ➡️ https://t.co/EvK0zIL7Jn pic.twitter.com/Gb4oNGTsxw