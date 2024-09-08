LA Clippers Reportedly Receive $750,000 Before Preseason Game Against Warriors
The LA Clippers announced last month that the team will be returning to Hawaii for their second-straight training camp.
“The LA Clippers have announced that they will return to Hawaii to tip-off the 2024-25 preseason, in partnership with The Hawaiian Islands,” the team wrote on August, 27. “This marks the fifth training camp on the islands since 2017.”
The Clippers also revealed they will play an NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii on October 5. Golden State will host their training camp at BYU-Hawaii on Oahu’s North Shore before coming down to face LA at the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena Stan Sheriff Center.
In a report from Duane Shimogawa of KITV Island News, it was revealed that the Clippers will receive $750,000 from Hawaii to host their training camp there.
“Hawaii is paying the Los Angeles Clippers $750,000 as part of a partnership that would bring the basketball team to the Islands for training camp and a preseason game in Honolulu against the Golden State Warriors in October,” Shimogawa wrote.
Shimogawa added, “Public records show that the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) will receive several marketing opportunities both during the Clippers time in Hawaii, as well as in Los Angeles, most notably being given the designation of Official Partner of the L.A. Clippers.”
The Clippers held their training camp in Hawaii last preseason, and opened a new technology center at a local middle school.
This was just one of several community events the Clippers were involved in during their preseason trip to Hawaii, as the team also joined with other Los Angeles sports teams to commit $450,000 to those impacted by the Maui wildfires.
The Clippers donated net ticket proceeds from last year’s Hawaii preseason game against the Utah Jazz to the Maui Strong Fund.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France