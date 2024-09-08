All Clippers

LA Clippers Reportedly Receive $750,000 Before Preseason Game Against Warriors

The LA Clippers will reportedly receive $750,000 from Hawaii for their NBA training camp and preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers announced last month that the team will be returning to Hawaii for their second-straight training camp.

“The LA Clippers have announced that they will return to Hawaii to tip-off the 2024-25 preseason, in partnership with The Hawaiian Islands,” the team wrote on August, 27. “This marks the fifth training camp on the islands since 2017.”

The Clippers also revealed they will play an NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii on October 5. Golden State will host their training camp at BYU-Hawaii on Oahu’s North Shore before coming down to face LA at the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena Stan Sheriff Center.

In a report from Duane Shimogawa of KITV Island News, it was revealed that the Clippers will receive $750,000 from Hawaii to host their training camp there.

“Hawaii is paying the Los Angeles Clippers $750,000 as part of a partnership that would bring the basketball team to the Islands for training camp and a preseason game in Honolulu against the Golden State Warriors in October,” Shimogawa wrote.

Los Angeles Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor
Los Angeles Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor entertains the crowd during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. / Steven Erler-Imagn Images

Shimogawa added, “Public records show that the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) will receive several marketing opportunities both during the Clippers time in Hawaii, as well as in Los Angeles, most notably being given the designation of Official Partner of the L.A. Clippers.”

The Clippers held their training camp in Hawaii last preseason, and opened a new technology center at a local middle school.

This was just one of several community events the Clippers were involved in during their preseason trip to Hawaii, as the team also joined with other Los Angeles sports teams to commit $450,000 to those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The Clippers donated net ticket proceeds from last year’s Hawaii preseason game against the Utah Jazz to the Maui Strong Fund.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

