LA Clippers to Sign Recent Denver Nuggets Player
The preseason is the peak time for roster configuration in the NBA. Teams create a rotating door of training camp roster players who may be able to fit the team. While some may think it doesn't matter, the Clippers found Isaiah Hartenstein in training camp and failed to acquire Joe Ingles in camp.
Law Murray of The Athletic revealed that the LA Clippers will be waiving Nate Darling from their training camp roster, and adding recent Denver Nuggets forward Braxton Key.
Braxton Key was on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets last season. In 2022, Key was an NBA G League champion, an All-NBA G League Second Team member, and an NBA G League All-Defensive Team member.
Braxton Key is a 27-year-old 6 ft 8 in forward who was undrafted out of Virginia. His previous career teams include the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Denver Nuggets. The number of minutes Key averaged in his career was with the Detroit Pistons during the 2021-2022 NBA season. In that season, he averaged 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes during a nine-game span.
In all honesty, Key's numbers off the bench with the Pistons show that he could make a decent impact with a team. Whether or not he makes that impact with the LA Clippers during preseason remains to be seen.
