Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign Former Lottery Pick, Ex-Clippers Player
The NBA preseason is winding down, and the regular season is now just one week away. Teams around the league are making their final training camp roster moves, and preparing to finalize their regular season rosters.
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their final preseason game on Thursday evening against the Dallas Mavericks. Currently 1-2 on the preseason, Milwaukee is looking to close out these exhibition games with a win.
Prior to this game, it was announced by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Bucks had signed former lottery pick Justice Winslow.
Via Scotto: “The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Justise Winslow, league sources told @hoopshype. Winslow has averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 8 NBA seasons after being the 10th pick in the 2015 draft. He spent last season with Raptors 905 in the G League.”
Winslow has eight years of NBA experience, last playing with the Portland Trail Blazers. Winslow was acquired by Portland in a trade with the LA Clippers that landed Norman Powell and Robert Covington in Los Angeles.
Winslow appeared in 37 games for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13 minutes per contest.
Selected 10th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2015 NBA draft, Winslow was named to the All-Rookie second team in 2016. Still just 28 years old, Winslow has a new opportunity with the Bucks.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement