NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' First Performance in Clippers-Jazz
The LA Clippers took a chance on 28-year-old point guard Ben Simmons in the buyout market, signing the forgotten three-time All-Star for the remainder of the season. Simmons won NBA Rookie of the Year then followed it up with three consecutive All-Star appearances, but has not been the same since.
Simmons has battled through injuries throughout his career but arrives in LA on a mission to revive his legacy. The 6-foot-10 point guard made his Clippers debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz, shocking many with an impressive performance.
Through 27 minutes of action, Simmons dropped 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals to help the Clippers avoid a road upset against the Jazz. Many fans took to social media to react to his impressive debut.
Via Justin W.: "Ben Simmons has changed this game. My word."
Via Clip City: "Ben Simmons has exceeded my expectations wow he is playing FANTASTIC"
Via Ralph Lawler: "I really like what I’m seeing of Ben Simmons for the Clippers tonight at Utah."
The Clippers starting backcourt of Norman Powell and James Harden combined for 73 points, but Simmons came in off the bench to provide a huge impact. Simmons showcased his two-way versatility on Thursday night, truly making a difference on both sides of the ball.
Many questioned what version of Ben Simmons the Clippers signed, but they certainly got a good one.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade