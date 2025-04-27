NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
Ben Simmons didn't fill the stat sheet in Game 4 for the LA Clippers against the Denver Nuggets, but he did give his team some needed life with his seven minutes.
Simmons finished LA's 101-99 loss with two points, one block and one foul, but the Clippers fell short after Aaron Gordon snuck in a dunk at the buzzer off a missed 3-pointer by Nikola Jokić. His impact was enough for fans to comment on following the contest.
"Ben Simmons aggressive hedges and shows," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Ben Simmons instant impact both ways," another said.
The Nuggets entered the night quasi-shorthanded as Michael Porter Jr. was cleared to play, but severely limited by a shoulder sprain that had him at "20-to-30 percent" of his healthy capability. Still, he poured in a strong performance with four 3s and 17 points in the win.
Los Angeles now finds itself in a tight spot after dropping Game 4 at home. Instead of taking a 3-1 lead to Game 5 with a chance to close out the series, it'll now head back to Denver tied at two games apiece, and could end up facing elimination in Game 6.
Tipoff of Game 5 between the Clippers and Nuggets at Ball Arena is set for 10 p.m. EST Tuesday.
