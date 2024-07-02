New Update on Russell Westbrook Trade From LA Clippers
The LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook are expected to part ways this summer as the organization explores different trade options for the 2017 NBA MVP. Westbrook exercised his $4M player option with the Clippers for next season, but is not expected to be on the roster when training camp begins.
It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that mutual interest exists between Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets. Sources have confirmed this interest, adding that Nikola Jokic and DeAndre Jordan have been vocal about their desire for Denver to add Westbrook.
While Jokic's influence is obvious as arguably the game's best player, Jordan's voice is also highly valued within the Nuggets organization, and he has advocated for what Westbrook could bring Denver both on and off the court. Jordan and Westbrook were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.
In a new report on Monday evening, it was reported by Tony Jones of The Athletic that the Clippers and Utah Jazz are working through sign and trade deals that would land guard Kris Dunn in LA, with Westbrook likely heading to a third team.
It remains a possibility that Westbrook could find his way to the Nuggets even if the Clippers do not trade him there directly. This could happen following a buyout with the Clippers or a team they trade him to. Sources have indicated that Westbrook would consider different offers in the event he hit free agency, but Denver would be the favorite to land him in that scenario.
Should Westbrook hit the open market, Jokic would be permitted to contact him directly in an attempt to recruit him, which sources have said the three-time MVP is prepared to do.
