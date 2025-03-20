All Clippers

New York Knicks Re-Sign 14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Player

The New York Knicks are re-signing veteran forward PJ Tucker

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The New York Knicks bench reacts after a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been in a slump recently, losing two of their last three games and five of their last eight to fall to 43-25 on the season.

Luckily for New York, they are sitting comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference and are more focused on their postseason outlook than a few regular season games. To bolster the end of their bench and bring in a veteran leader, the Knicks signed forward PJ Tucker to a 10-day contract.

Ten days later, Tucker has provided exactly what the Knicks were hoping for, earning himself a second 10-day deal.

Before signing his initial 10-day deal, the last time Tucker touched an NBA court was with the LA Clippers in the 2023-24 season. Through 28 games with the Clippers, Tucker averaged just 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The 14-year NBA veteran appeared in just one game for New York during his first 10-day stint but played just two minutes and did not record a stat.

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after being called for a foul against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tucker brings a much-needed veteran presence to New York's locker room and bench, and it would not be a surprise if the 39-year-old is ultimately on the roster for the Knicks' playoff run.

While Tucker is not much of an on-court presence anymore, the Knicks have found value by bringing him in.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

