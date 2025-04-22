Nuggets Star Shares Harsh Truth After Game 2 Loss vs Clippers
The Denver Nuggets need to find a way to bounce back after Monday's Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers, 105-102. After a thrilling Game 1 that saw the Nuggets come out on top, they ended up on the wrong end of Game 2's result despite Nikola Jokic's 19th playoff triple-double. The Serbian center put up an impressive 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Unfortunately, Denver's performance wasn't enough to stop Kawhi Leonard, who put up 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field. The former All-NBA player nailed the final shot with less than a minute to go, putting the Clippers up by three points. The Nuggets failed to tie the game from there, sealing an LA road victory.
One of the deciding plays of the game came from forward Michael Porter Jr., who turned the ball over with 1:35 remaining. The lost ball resulted in a Normal Powell three to put the Clippers up late in the game.
Following the game, Porter Jr. went around the Nuggets locker room and reportedly apologized for the turnover.
"I ended up turning it over," Porter Jr. said. "I just felt like that was the biggest turnover of the game."
"I just had to tell my guys, my fault. My mistake."
The Nuggets will travel to the Intuit Dome in LA with the series tied 1-1. The series is guaranteed to go back to Ball Arena in Denver now that the Clippers have stolen a game to close this home stand.
