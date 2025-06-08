All Clippers

Patrick Beverley Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of Pacers-Thunder Game 2

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley makes bold prediction ahead of Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 2

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) after their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The NBA Finals started off with an instant classic, as the Indiana Pacers rallied from 15 points down to claim their only lead in the final seconds as Tyrese Haliburton nailed the eventual game-winning shot to give them the 111-110 win and 1-0 series lead on the road. Looking to avoid a 2-0 deficit, the Thunder have to come out strong in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Looking at the betting odds, the Thunder still remain significant favorites for Game 2, despite their loss on Thursday. Even though they have the stronger team on paper, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard made his prediction for Sunday's game and is going against the consensus.

"Man i got a feeling indy gonna get this 1 tonight🤔🤔," Beverley shared in a post to his X account. A tough task for the Pacers as they'll be going against a Thunder team determined to win, being down 2-0 in the NBA Finals doesn't work out well for teams historically.

According to landofbasketball.com, teams trailing 0-2 in the NBA Finals have won in just five of 37 instances (13.5%). While going down two games to none isn't the end of the series, it would be tough for the Thunder, given the Pacers would take the series back to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

However, only time will tell what the end result is, as tip-off for Game 2 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

