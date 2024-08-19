Patrick Beverley Reveals First Impression After Joining New International Team
The past few seasons have been very tumultuous for Patrick Beverley. Within two seasons, Beverley joined four teams: the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks. After a volatile two seasons, Beverley found a new home with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
After making the initial announcement of joining the team in July, Beverley gave his first impressions after being a part of the team's training camp. Beverley revealed his thoughts on the Pat Bev Pod.
"Training camp, Bulgaria, it was tough, very tough, but it was fun," Beverley said. "We competed a lot, but the most important thing, we got a chance to get to know each other. The imports and Israeli guys were able to connect, we were able to learn from each other, and I think that's the biggest thing with playing with basketball - the chemistry. Our chemistry is great, we all like each other."
If there's one thing that Patrick Beverley says he's most excited about when playing on a new international team, it's the fans in Tel Aviv.
"We're excited," Beverley said. "The fans, I've been seeing so many videos and they've been showing me so many videos of the fans, and I can't wait to get there and play in Tel-Aviv."
It really seemed like Patrick Beverley still had some basketball left in the tank as an NBA player. However, other championship-contending NBA teams may not have agreed with that sentiment. Hopefully, he can find what he's looking for with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC.
