Paul George’s Ex-Teammate Believes Clippers Did Him Wrong

For the past five seasons, Paul George was one of the captains of the LA Clippers. One sudden offseason night, he jumped ship to the Philadelphia 76ers. In the process, he's made a few questionable quotes, but former Clippers guard Lou Williams believes it's more so because Paul is hurt.
During an episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show, Paul George's former teammate Lou Williams opened up about some of George's statements.
"I'm just thinking to myself, he had some really good teams in Indiana... Yeah I don't know about that," Williams said. "No, you love your ex, but she did you wrong."
Williams went on to elaborate that he didn't understand why the Clippers didn't just pay Paul George to keep the big three of George, Kawhi, and Harden together. Especially, if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been packaged as co-captains their entire tenure together.
"You look at Paul George, I seen somewhere he said, 'I played more games than Kawhi, I was present more, I was available more, why am I fighting to get paid the same amount of money.' That's true, when we were teammates they were packaged as a 1-2 punch," Williams said. "They were packaged as the co-captains, the co-leaders, the co-superstars of this team. I have no idea why they were fighting the opportunity to pay him and keep the big three together."
At the end of the day, the LA Clippers weren't good enough even when they had the big three together. To risk going over the second apron while only being a fourth seed isn't worth the risk at all. While the Clippers could have kept him, George should have taken the hint from his teammates who also took a discount at what the situation was.
