Paul George’s Ex-Teammate Believes Clippers Did Him Wrong

Did you see @Yg_Trece's comments after his breakup with the @LAClippers... 😳👀



"It's a breakup. It's a breakup and you don't like your ex." - @ChandlerParsons



"No, you love your ex, but she did you wrong." - @TeamLou23#RunItBack #paulgeorge #clippers #76ers #nba #basketball… pic.twitter.com/PktVbcFc7f