Recently Traded Bucks Player Signs With New Team
The Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, are staying busy making roster moves over the All-Star Break.
According to a team release, the San Diego Clippers have acquired recently traded Milwaukee Bucks forward Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Baldwin Jr. was the 28th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with the Golden State Warriors. He spent one season there before moving on to the Washington Wizards for the past two seasons.
Through 91 games played across his career, Baldwin Jr. has averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists on 40.1% shooting from the field.
The Clippers released a statement upon Baldwin Jr.'s signing.
"On February 17th, the San Diego Clippers acquired forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the player pool. Baldwin, a Green Bay, Wisconsin native, played one season at the University of Milwaukee, where he averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game over 11 appearances... Over the past three seasons, Baldwin has spent time in the G League, playing with both the Santa Cruz Warriors and Capital City Go-Go. Across 24 G League games, Baldwin has averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.9 minutes per game."
Baldwin Jr. will now eye a fresh opportunity in the G League with San Diego to get his footing back in the league, hoping to find some of his former first-round promise he entered the league with.
