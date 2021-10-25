    • October 25, 2021
    Report: Normal Powell OUT in Clippers vs. Blazers Matchup

    Portland Trail Blazers G/F Normal Powell is OUT for Monday's game against the LA Clippers
    After suffering a left knee injury in Saturday's win over the Suns, Portland Trail Blazers G/F Norman Powell has been ruled out of Monday's matchup against the Clippers. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Powell had avoided a serious injury; however, he is not yet ready to return.

    Powell was acquired from the Toronto Raptors last season in exchange for Gary Trent Jr., and signed a 5-year / $90M extension with Portland this offseason. Last year, Powell averaged 18.6 PPG on 47.7% from the field and 41.1% from deep. His shooting and shot creation provides the Blazers with a true third scoring option, so his absence will be a big loss.

    The Clippers have struggled defensively to begin the season, and even in Powell's absence will have their hands full between Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Through two games, McCollum is averaging 31.0 PPG on 56% from the field and 55% from deep. While Lillard has not gotten off to as hot of a start, he is always a threat to explode offensively.

    The Clippers injury report looks similar to the way it has each game this season, with Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Jason Preston remaining out with injuries, while Keon Johnson is again questionable with an illness. These are two teams who project to be battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, so Monday's matchup should have no shortage of intensity.

