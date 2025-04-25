Russell Westbrook Ruled Out During Clippers-Nuggets Game 3
After Games 1 and 2 went down to the wire, the LA Clippers did not want to give the Denver Nuggets a chance in Game 3. The Clippers dominated the Nuggets wire to wire on Thursday night, putting on a show for the Intuit Dome crowd in their first-ever playoff game.
The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell, each scoring 20+ points on efficient shooting, while a 23-point triple-double from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was not enough for the Nuggets.
On top of a blowout loss, the Nuggets were dealing with some unfortunate injury issues. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook left Thursday's game with left foot inflammation and would not return.
Of course, by the time Westbrook exited Thursday's game, the Nuggets had already dug themselves a huge hole, but not having their standout sixth man certainly hurt them in the second half. Westbrook finished his night with just three points, one rebound, and one assist on 1-5 shooting, all coming from three-point range.
Westbrook reportedly hurt his foot in pregame warmup, but his night was ultimately cut short after he tried to play through it.
Westbrook is one of the more important players in this ultra-competitive series, especially with the extra fuel of him playing against his former team, which sort of gave up on him last season. Westbrook's health moving forward could be an X-factor for the Nuggets, who desperately need him on the court as much as possible in this series.