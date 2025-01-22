Star Player Unexpectedly Downgraded for Celtics vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics are two teams both needing to make a statement win on Wednesday. Unfortunately, both teams have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and the situation has unexpectedly gotten a bit worse.
LA entered the day without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, while also having James Harden, Norman Powell, and others listed as questionable. Boston had their own stars listed as questionable, with both Jrue Holiday and Al Horford on the report.
Now, on the morning of the game, the Celtics have officially downgraded Kristaps Porzingis to questionable against the Clippers due to a non-covid illness.
After dealing with a long-term injury to start the season, Porzingis has remained very available for the Boston Celtics; he's played in eight of the last nine games for the team.
Through 19 games this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 47/38/84 shooting from the field. The last time he played the Clippers in November, he torched them with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks on 50% shooting from the field.
If both Porzingis and Horford are unavailable for the Celtics against LA, it'll be a huge relief for the Clippers who are without their big man Ivica Zubac. LA does have Mo Bamba available, but he's a completely different caliber of center than Zubac.
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
