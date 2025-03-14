Trae Young's Injury Status for Hawks vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road for their third straight contest to take on the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena on Friday.
The Clippers are coming off a win over the Miami Heat after an electric 30-point performance by Bogdan Bogdanovic. As for the Hawks, they enter this game on a four-game winning streak, with their most recent victory being a 13-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Friday's matchup marks Atlanta's sixth consecutive home game before hitting a two-game road trip.
The Clippers and Hawks have already played once this season, with LA getting the win thanks to Norman Powell, who had a team-high 20 points while James Harden notched 15 assists. This will be the second and final matchup in the regular season for the two teams.
The Hawks have many injuries haunting them ahead of Friday’s game, including Trae Young, who is listed as probable to play due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Young would be a huge blow to the Hawks if he weren’t active for the game against the Clippers. Young is averaging 24.0 points, a league-high 11.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40/32/87 from the field.
Young has played a large portion of the Hawks' games, appearing in 61 contests while only missing five games so far this season. The Hawks operate at their best when Young is on the court and often struggle when he is absent.
The Hawks and Clippers will wrap up their series at 7:30 PM EST on Friday night.
