Truth Behind Failed Blockbuster Warriors-Clippers Trade Revealed
One of the biggest conversations of the offseason was Paul George's departure from the LA Clippers. While George ultimately ended up walking from the team, there were some conversations about the All-Star getting traded to the Golden State Warriors.
As it turns out, the Warriors weren't ever even seriously offering Jonathan Kuminga in their Paul George trade talks.
According to a report from Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Jonathan Kuminga's name never seriously came up in trade talks between the Clippers and Warriors. Here is the exact excerpt from Ohm's article.
"League sources also told ESPN that Kuminga's name never seriously came up in talks of any significance between the Clippers and Warriors," Ohm said. "Should a trade for a star present itself before the deadline, the Warriors are expected to be in the mix. They have future first-round picks and swaps to deal, with just the 2030 top-20-protected first-round pick owed to Washington from the Jordan Poole deal."
Just last week, Warriors star Draymond Green mentioned that the Warriors had plans to acquire both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, but that the Clippers weren't willing to play ball. As it turns out, the Warriors were the team actually not willing to play ball.
The LA Clippers let Paul George leave without making a trade, but what they acquired in Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Kris Dunn was far better than anything that the Warriors could have given them.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement