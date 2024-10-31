Two Stars Listed on LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

All Clippers

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns have released their injury reports

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After a very frustrating loss against the Portland Trailer Blazers, the LA Clippers look to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns tonight. The two teams have a combined nine players on their injury report.

The Clippers have five palyers listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, Trentyn Flowers, and Cam Christie. Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely due to right knee injury recovery, P.J. Tucker is out indefinitely due to not being with the team, Mo Bamba is out due to left knee injury recovery, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a G League two-way, and Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment.

The Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Josh Okogie, TyTy Washington Jr. Beal is listed as questionable due to a right elbow sprain, Bridges is listed as out due to being assigned to the G League, Okogie is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, Washington Jr. is listed as out due to being on assignment for the G League.

Suns guard Devin Booker drives on Clippers center Ivica Zubac
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams met, Kevin Durant hit a game-tying shot that sent the game into overtime where the Clippers eventually fell to the Suns by a score of 116-113. The Clippers will look to settle the score in their new arena and even their series 1-1.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.

