Ty Lue Makes New Ben Simmons Injury Announcement
The LA Clippers failed to make a significant move at last month's trade deadline but made a splash in the buyout market. The Clippers signed former first-overall pick Ben Simmons after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, and his potential two-way versatility excited many fans.
Simmons came out strong as a Clipper, averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals through his first three games, shooting 66.7% from the field. Since then, Simmons has missed five games, including the last four.
The Clippers are heading into a big matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday with Simmons already ruled out due to left knee injury management, but his absence is now expected to extend further.
After hosting the Kings, the Clippers head into a three-game road trip, but will do so without Simmons. Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced that Simmons will not travel with the team on their three-game road stretch this week.
The Clippers are on a two-game win streak heading into Sunday's game as things trend in the right direction, but a few injury concerns still hang over them. Leading scorer Norman Powell has been sidelined due to injury and now with Simmons out at least the next four games, LA's depth is taking a serious hit.
The Clippers are 34-29 and sit in eighth place in the West, heavily relying on their health for a late-season playoff push.
