Ty Lue Takes Accountability on Clippers' Embarrassing Loss to Jazz
After an eventful 2025 offseason, headlined by a handful of major acquisitions and one significant accusation, the LA Clippers went into the 2025-26 season with some mixed feelings from the fanbase.
From a roster perspective, the Clippers' expectations skyrocketed this season after adding guys like Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Chris Paul. Then, accusations of the Clippers circumventing the salary cap by paying Kawhi Leonard millions of dollars through an endorsement deal with Aspiration certainly spoiled the optimistic vibe.
The bad vibe was certainly felt on Wednesday, as the Clippers opened their season against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are expected to be competing for the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, yet the Clippers made them look like the best team in the league on Wednesday.
Jazz embarrass the Clippers
The Clippers started the new season in the worst way possible, picking up a 129-108 loss against the Jazz. The Jazz led by as many as 37 points in Wednesday's wire-to-wire win, absolutely destroying the Clippers. Of course, this should be a lesson for the veteran-led Clippers, although this loss is inexcusable.
After the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue took full responsibility for the crushing loss, giving a blunt statement to the media.
"I take responsibility for that bulls--t," Lue said (via Law Murray).
Unless Lue specifically told his players not to show up for the season opener and play like they do not care what the outcome is, then the responsibility undoubtedly falls on the entire team. The Clippers have far too many veterans on their roster to open their season like this, and stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard should take some accountability as well.
After such a hectic offseason, the Clippers needed to show that it would not melt into their on-court success, although Wednesday's outing was not a great indicator.
The Clippers are now set to return home to Los Angeles for a two-game stretch in Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. While both of those teams are better than the Jazz on paper, there is no chance Lue and the Clippers will allow another loss like they did on Wednesday night.