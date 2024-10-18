Unexpected Player Shines in LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings faced off in their final preseason games against each other on Thursday night. In a game that included DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, it was a second-year player who made the biggest impact on the floor.
Clippers sophomore Jordan Miller has already made waves during NBA Summer League, and it looks like he's doing the same during the preseason. In 27 minutes on the floor, Miller put up 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 73/100/75 shooting from the field.
After the game, Miller was asked about the impact he made on the floor and he was very open about his role on the team.
"Only thing I am really focused on is how I can get better.," Miller said. "Yeah, some days it's hard some days it’s not but all I can do is just you know is just keep perfecting my game and doing things that i can control so and that’s what it’s all about, you know, controlling the controllables even outside of basketball."
Last season, Jordan Miller spent the majority of his time improving his game in the G League. This season, he has one very bold mission in mind: proving that he's too good for the G League.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I want to prove I’m too good for the G League," Miller said.
The LA Clippers have desperately needed some youth in their roster, and Jordan Miller may be the perfect answer to that problem.
