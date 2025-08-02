Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga Draws Unexpected Comparison to James Harden
Even with all the big moves like Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, the top storyline at this point in the offseason remains the four restricted free agents across the league. Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes may all be looking for new contracts, but aren't getting offered what they want.
In the case of the Golden State Warriors and Kuminga, he's held up the team from making deals with other free agents, as they've been rumored to sign both Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to deals. Speaking on Kuminga, former Warriors forward and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson made a rather bold comparison on a potential Kuminga outcome.
"James Harden was a six-man in OKC. He goes and turns into Super James in Houston. So maybe he does need a different place...," Jefferson said on the Road Trippin' podcast with Kendrick Perkins. Harden was in a unique situation, playing behind two All-NBA players in OKC, but was dealt to the Rockets after not receiving the contract he wanted.
Harden went on to have one of the greatest offensive stretches in NBA history, winning an MVP and averaging 32.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.7 rebounds during that four-year stretch. Adding on, Jefferson shared he doesn't think that Kuminga and Golden State's visions align.
"...but I think the way the Warriors are playing, it didn't mesh with what he individual goals are. And he's already won a championship, so he ain't trying. It ain't all about the team. It's about the bag," he said.
Revisiting the James Harden Deal
Long before Harden was the veteran star he is on the Los Angeles Clippers today, he was the reigning Sixth Man of the Year for the young and bright Oklahoma City Thunder. After helping the team make the NBA Finals in 2012, Harden was extension-eligible, looking to get a four-year, $60 million deal. The Thunder then decided to trade off Harden in a deal to the Houston Rockets.
OKC would go on to trade Harden, Cole Aldrich, Daequan Cook, and Lazar Hayward to the Rockets in exchange for Jeremy Lamb, Kevin Martin, a 2013 first rounder (became Steven Adams), a 2013 second rounder (became Alex Abrines), and a 2014 first rounder (became Mitch McGary). While Sam Presti is a talented general manager, this was by far one of his worst trades.
If Not Golden State, Where Else?
While Kuminga could very well return to Golden State on either the qualifying offer or on a deal that gives flexibility to the Warriors to trade him, plenty of sign-and-trade options have been explored, per reports.
The two teams that have been mentioned the most recently are the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, as both teams have reportedly sent trade offers that the Warriors have shut down. Looking at which team Kuminga could see the best individual success with, it might be the Suns. With a star guard in Devin Booker at the helm, Kuminga could fill the role as a key wing for their roster.
