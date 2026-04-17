3 Biggest Questions Facing the Clippers This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a ton of fascinating offseason decisions. After a disappointingly early postseason exit, the Clippers have to think seriously about the future of the franchise. The front office and head coach Ty Lue aren't going anywhere, but how about the rest of the roster? Can this core turn things around and go back to contending next season? To be able to answer these questions, first, we have to look for answers to the following.

Will Kawhi Leonard Be in Los Angeles Next Season?

It all starts and ends with Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers. The star forward is eligible for a contract extension as he is entering the final year of his deal. The Aspiration investigation is hanging over the head of the franchise. After the loss to the Warriors, Leonard said that he wasn't too worried about the investigation and added that he thinks both he and the Clippers will be cleared.

Until the league finishes its investigation, however, the Clippers can't be too sure. There could be serious consequences as a result of the investigation, like freezing of draft picks or voiding Kawhi's deal. This makes the offseason very complicated as the front office can't act without knowing about Leonard's future.

It's safe to assume that Leonard and the Clippers have a mutual interest in continuing their relationship. At the same time, the Clippers aren't a title contender right now, and their path to becoming one is rocky. Would it make more sense for both sides to explore trade possibilities? Leonard could finish out his career chasing championships, and the Clippers can start rebuilding with future assets, but whether the two sides feel the same way remains to be seen.

Are the Clippers in Contention or Rebuilding Mode?

Regardless of whether Leonard stays or goes, the Clippers have to make a decision on where they are as a franchise. If Leonard leaves, will they try to build another competitive team right away around Darius Garland, or will they be patient and build from the foundation up?

The answer to that question will determine the subsequent offseason moves. The Clippers have a ton of cap space and some draft capital. They could choose the path of signing veteran free agents and trading their picks for immediate upgrades to be a playoff team next season.

If Leonard stays, this is perhaps an easier question. With the right moves, the Clippers could be a playoff team built around Leonard and Garland without sacrificing too much of their future. The path to becoming a championship contender, however, is much harder to see.

Can the Clippers Add a Quality Starting Center?

The most obvious roster need for the Clippers is a center. Finding a way to upgrade the center position is a no-brainer, regardless of whether LA is trying to win now or in the future.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser will miss the start of next season. Brook Lopez is 38, and the Clippers have a team option on him. Even if they want to keep him around, he is better suited to be a backup at this stage of his career. Isaiah Jackson hasn't proven himself to be a rotation-caliber center.

The problem is, there is a dearth of options in free agency. Even with the cap space the Clippers possess, they may not be able to add a difference-maker. Besides restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Mark Williams, there are only a handful of starting-caliber centers young enough to be a part of this team long-term. Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III are solid but have serious injury concerns.

The Clippers may have to turn to the trade market. They have assets to find a deal, but how much of their future do they want to give up in a win-now move for a center?

What the Clippers end up giving up to find a good center will speak volumes about how serious they are about winning. The quality of that center will also determine how far they can go next season and beyond.