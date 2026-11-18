The LA Clippers suffered their ninth and most embarrassing loss of the season on Tuesday at the hands of the Utah Jazz, who had lost 12 straight coming into the game. It was a hard-fought battle for most of the evening before the Jazz caught fire in the fourth quarter, winning it 44-21 after an incredible 18/22 shooting from the field.

Any time a team suffers a 25-point home loss in a game they were heavily favored in, there will be important lessons to be learned.

Clippers Are In No Position to Underestimate Their Opponents

The Clippers were favored by 5.5 points against the Jazz, their highest spread since the season opener vs. the Kings. It shouldn't be considered a coincidence that the Clippers suffered their worst loss of the season in a game they were so heavily favored in.

Complacency can be a big problem in a grueling NBA season. If you aren't significantly more talented than your opponent, any time you think you can cruise to an easy win can be a trap game. The Utah Jazz, coming into the game with a 1-13 record, proved this to be the case.

LA has a better record than Utah, but they don't have a better roster. The Clippers simply can't afford to play with less urgency, intensity, and physicality than their opponent. If they do, losses like this will be inevitable. That's on head coach Ty Lue as much as it's on the veteran players on the team.

Clippers Have a Glaring Frontcourt Problem

Brook Lopez was on fire on Tuesday and was arguably the best player on the court for the Clippers. Isaiah Jackson had his moments offensively as well. But the Clippers have a very clear frontcourt problem that shows its head defensively.

The Clippers allowed a 35.3% offensive rebound rate to the Jazz. They also allowed a whopping 123.0 offensive rating in the halfcourt, one of the worst marks for any team this season. The Clippers are just not big, athletic, or physical enough in the frontcourt.

This is partly because Brook Lopez has slowed down at this stage of his career, and Isaiah Jackson is undersized. But the power forward rotation is perhaps a bigger problem. Rui Hachimura doesn't provide much defensively, and the Clippers don't have a backup power forward.

Teams don't face any resistance on their drives to the basket or their attempts at the rim, which is a big reason why the Clippers currently have the 24th-best defensive rating in the league.

Clippers Need to Find a Way to Get More Out of Max Strus

Strus was terrible against Utah. He was 1/6 from the field for three points in 21 minutes and he was a team-worst -21. But this isn't who Strus is, and Lue and the Clippers have to get more out of him.

The veteran shooting guard is coming off a foot injury he suffered in the offseason, and this was only his seventh game of the season. But he should still be averaging more than 22 minutes per game. Even when he is struggling with his shot, Strus is the closest thing to a two-way player the Clippers have on the perimeter.

Strus can space the floor, handle the ball, and make plays for his teammates, while not creating a defensive liability on the other end of the floor. The Clippers have a crowded backcourt, but Lue has to prioritize Strus. His shot not falling shouldn't be a reason for inconsistent minutes, especially when alternatives like Gradey Dick and Kobe Sanders are also struggling.