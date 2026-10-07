Assessing the Odds of the Clippers Landing Karl-Anthony Towns in 2027 Free Agency

After the NBA stripped away five of their future first-round picks, the only way for the Los Angeles Clippers to upgrade the roster and become a playoff contender is through free agency. That is why the next several windows of free agency will be very important for the Clippers if they want to have any chance of being competitive in the Western Conference.

One player to keep an eye on for LA is Karl-Anthony Towns. After the New York Knicks won the 2026 championship, many assumed that they would try to keep their core together for a long time. It turns out there are already cracks in the relationship between Towns and the Knicks.

The sides are engaged in contract extension talks. Towns has one more year left on his deal that pays him $57 million for this season. He has a player option for $61 million for the 2027-28 campaign, but both the Knicks and he would love to agree to a long-term extension that could also lower his salary for that season.

But those negotiations aren't going anywhere. Towns is eligible for a four-year, $276 million contract extension, but the Knicks are only offering him a four-year deal worth around $200 million, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Towns voiced his frustration about the process earlier this week, stating that an agreement isn't necessarily close.

This increases the odds of KAT becoming a free agent next summer. The Knicks, who are seemingly scared of the second apron, may allow him to hit free agency. In that case, how aggressively should the Clippers pursue Towns?

Should the Clippers Go After Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Clippers are one of the few teams that are projected to have near-max cap space next offseason. Depending on what happens with Brandon Ingram's player option for the 2027-28 season, the Clippers don't have any large long-term contracts on their books besides Darius Garland. This means that they can give Towns the maximum contract he is looking for.

If Towns can play at the same level he played at during the Knicks' title run, he would be worth the Clippers' investment. LA needs a long-term solution at center, and Towns may be the best player they could realistically acquire.

At the same time, Towns will turn 31 in November. By the time he starts his next contract, paying him around $60 million per year, he will be 32. The downside risk of age-related decline is real.

Towns' offensive game would surely age well. His combination of shooting, scoring, and passing should keep him an elite offensive big man for years to come.

The problem would be on the defensive side of the ball. If Towns loses a step from his already-limited athleticism, he could start to become a real liability on that end. Pair him with Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler, and you could have a horrendous defensive core.

In that scenario, the Clippers could end up stuck with Towns on an unfavorable contract for years. Given the fact that the Clippers are already low on draft capital, they can't afford to give out contracts that may be untradeable.

That is why it makes more sense for them to pursue younger free agents, even if they are worse players than KAT. Having entered his 30s, Towns may want to prioritize the financial side of things in his last big contract. And the Clippers can satisfy his needs on his next deal. Despite having the resources to sign him, the Clippers would be wiser to stay away.