Clippers May Have a Brandon Ingram Move Up Their Sleeve As Kawhi Trade Is Still Not Official

Even though the Los Angeles Clippers and the Raptors agreed on a deal to send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, the trade has yet to be made official. The moratorium ended at noon EST on Monday, which meant that the previously agreed deals could be made official. The fact that after almost 48 hours, the teams haven't announced the details of the transaction or welcomed their new players is noteworthy.

Understandably, this raised some eyebrows in LA. One big reason why this could be the case is if one of the teams is trying to expand the trade before it's consummated.

This has created some trade buzz on social media. Especially since Gradey Dick, who became a Clipper in the same deal, was seen in the team facilities and Ingram wasn't, led to speculation that Ingram may be on the move again.

We saw a similar situation with John Collins heading to Detroit. The sign-and-trade between the Clippers and the Pistons was expanded to a six-team deal on Tuesday night, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Brandon Ingram May Be On the Move Again As Kawhi Leonard Trade Has Yet to Be Finalized

The Clippers may be looking for a similar opportunity with Ingram. Especially since the Clippers are reportedly still pursuing Peyton Watson, it would make sense for LA to move on from Ingram for more size, defense, and physicality.

There is some roster imbalance with the Clippers. There are a lot of offense-first perimeter players like Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Gradey Dick, Kobe Sanders, and Jordan Miller. They could still bring back Bennedict Mathurin. Sure, Ingram is more small forward-sized than any of these players, but his strengths and weaknesses are similar.

What the Clippers need is a quality center. The Brook Lopez-Isaiah Jackson-Yanic Konan Niederhauser trio at center is the weakest position group on the team. Given the fact that Lopez is 38, Niederhauser will miss the start of next season with an injury, and Jackson is undersized, the need becomes clear.

Presumably, that is what the Clippers are trying to do. If they can turn Ingram and his $40 million salary for next season into a capable starting center, this team would begin to make more sense.

Alternatively, the Clippers may be trying to use Ingram in a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson. The problem here is that the Nuggets would have zero interest in Ingram's contract unless they were also getting out of Christian Braun and/or Cameron Johnson for financial reasons. Therefore, a third team may have to get involved to take on Ingram's deal, complicating matters further.

One has to assume that LA is keeping all of its options open. Ingram is a solid floor-raiser and would help the Clippers be more competitive next season. If they can get a younger player on a more team-friendly contract, however, it would be more preferable for the Clippers.