The LA Clippers have to take a hard look in the mirror after losing to the 2-13 Utah Jazz by 25 points at the Intuit Dome. The game may have been closer than the final score indicates, but head coach Ty Lue still has some big questions to answer after the Clippers' disappointing performance.

One of those questions will be about the starting lineup. As has often been the case this season, the Clippers' starting group of Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, and Brook Lopez lost their minutes against Utah.

For the season, this lineup has a net rating of -11.8, meaning that they get outscored by 11.8 points per 100 possessions. Considering that this is the five-man group that Lue has utilized more than any other lineup combination, this is a problem. It means that the Clippers dig themselves a hole that they need to get out of every single game.

This lineup has an offensive rating of 110.3, which would rank 25th in the league. Their defensive rating of 122.1, on the other hand, would rank dead last in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.

Clippers May Be Better Bringing Rui Hachimura Off the Bench for Defensive Purposes

And that's where the change needs to begin. The Clippers allowed an unacceptable 137.5 offensive rating to the Utah Jazz. While some of that was hot shooting by Utah in the fourth quarter, the defense left plenty to be desired in the first half as well.

Darius Garland is a defensive liability. The priority has to be surrounding him with as much defensive talent as possible. Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn provide that, but the Clippers' frontcourt doesn't. And that's where the problem lies.

Rui Hachimura is a good offensive player, but he is a poor defender. He doesn't rebound or protect the rim. He can get overpowered in strength matchups.

Brook Lopez is in the midst of a great season, but he isn't the defender he once was. Even at his best, he was never a good rebounder. Now, he is also less mobile and athletic. He can still deter shots when he is around the basket, but he isn't always there.

Given his offensive production and the fact that his backup, Isaiah Jackson, isn't much of a defensive upgrade, the Clippers could keep Lopez in the starting lineup.

Hachimura, however, may need to be benched.

The Clippers are 11.9 points per 100 possessions worse with Hachimura on the floor, compared to when he is off. They have worse offensive and defensive ratings when he is playing. It's not like he is making shots to justify his playing time this season. His shooting splits are 36.7/32.8/67.9 for the season.

There aren't too many great options behind Hachimura. The Clippers lack true power forwards, but Lue can go in a few different directions.

He can introduce Kobe Sanders or Max Strus into the starting lineup. This would make the Clippers smaller but stronger and more mobile on the perimeter.

Alternatively, he could introduce Isaiah Jackson or Baba Miller as the starting power forward. This could create offensive issues, but the Clippers would be bigger and meaner on the interior. It could help them rebound the ball better.

When Garland and Lopez have been on the floor without Hachimura this season, the Clippers have a +16.6 net rating in 140 possessions. That's not a huge sample, but it's certainly intriguing. It's time the Clippers explore it a little more.