Clippers Are One Move Away From Being a Playoff Team

The Los Angeles Clippers kick-started the post-Kawhi Leonard era this summer. On paper, this will clearly hurt the Clippers in the present as they are losing an All-NBA caliber superstar. In reality, however, the Clippers still have a solid team that could make some noise next season.

The Clippers have a ton of depth on the perimeter. The Darius Garland-Keaton Wagler-Brandon Ingram trio offers an interesting blend of shooting, shot creation, and passing. Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, and Jordan Miller are all quality rotation players off the bench. Gradey Dick has a chance to establish himself as a shooter.

If Garland is healthier next season and Wagler can adapt to the NBA quickly, the Clippers can punch above their weight offensively.

Defensively, there will be a ton of pressure on Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. as the Clippers lack other high-level defenders on the roster. The foursome of Dunn, Jones Jr., Garland, and Ingram has a chance to be an intriguing two-way group.

The problem is, the Clippers have a massive hole at center. Without adding a starting quality big man to that group, LA's defensive ceiling will be very limited.

If they do add a defensive difference-maker at center, however, the Clippers have a chance to be a playoff team, even in the stacked Western Conference.

Clippers Are One Starting Center Away From Being a Dangerous Team

LA's current center rotation consists of Brook Lopez, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Isaiah Jackson. Lopez is 38 years old and should be limited to a 15-20 minute role. Niederhauser will miss the start of the season after undergoing Lisfranc surgery. Jackson is undersized and is also better as a third-stringer.

This is especially important for the Clippers, who need a defensive anchor behind their poor perimeter defenders. One has to assume that LA will give up a ton of penetration with Wagler, Garland, and Dick on the perimeter. A rim protector who can deter shots at the rim is a must if the Clippers are to have a respectable defense.

This has to come on the trade market. The Clippers are still pursuing Peyton Watson to add to their wing rotation. If they do, then perhaps Ingram could be on the move. If they don't, then the Clippers still have enough assets to trade for a center.

Jones, Dunn, Dick, and Jackson could be potential trade candidates. A combination of any two of these players and draft capital could net the Clippers a starting-caliber center.

Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Daniel Gafford, Jakob Poeltl, and Goga Bitadze are some names that could be available on the trade block. They would make varying degrees of impact on the Clippers, but they would all be significant upgrades over the current rotation, giving LA a real chance of competing next season.