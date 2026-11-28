No one had serious postseason aspirations for the LA Clippers this season. The organization kickstarted a new era, and it was always going to be painful in the first year of the post-Kawhi Leonard era.

Despite this, the Clippers' start to the season has been deeply disappointing. And head coach Ty Lue deserves the lion's share of the blame.

This Team Isn't As Bad As Ty Lue Is Making Them Look

Only three teams in the league have a worse record than the Clippers: Utah, Sacramento, and Milwaukee. The Clippers are the 26th-ranked offense and the 25th-ranked defense. They have a -7.8 net rating, which is equivalent to a 23-win team for the season, per Cleaning the Glass.

Before the season, the Clippers' over/under in win totals was 29.5 in most sportsbooks. This means that the Clippers are underperforming expectations by around seven wins. Things have gotten even worse over the last ten days, as the Clippers lost five straight games by double digits.

Looking at the Clippers' roster, it's not hard to see that this team could, and probably should, be better than this.

It's not like the Clippers play a ton of young, unproven NBA players. Outside of rookie Keaton Wagler, this is an older, veteran-laden roster. The Clippers have proven, rotation-caliber players in every position.

Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. are defense-first perimeter players that every contender would love to get their hands on. Brook Lopez is playing very well, turning back the clock at age 38. Max Strus was a very important piece for a conference finalist just six months ago. Rui Hachimura shot 56.9% from downtown, made 3.3 threes, and averaged 17.5 points per game during the Lakers' playoff run, again only six months ago.

Plus, Darius Garland has been remarkably healthy all season after dealing with significant injuries last season. He hasn't missed a game and, after struggling early in the season, has been playing solid basketball.

Yet, the Clippers can't win games. Sure, injuries have played a part. Brandon Ingram has only played two games so far, Yanic Konan Niederhauser just returned to action, and Bradley Beal is still sidelined. But all of these injuries were known before the season, and Ty Lue had plenty of time to prepare for them.

Just look at the rosters of other lottery teams. Do the Nets and the Pelicans really have better rosters than the Clippers? Wouldn't the Bulls love to have veterans like Strus, Dunn, and Jones Jr. on their roster? Yet, all three teams have been playing at a higher level than the Clippers.

Lue has no experience coaching a lottery team. His teams have always been contenders in a win-now mode. So far, he has been failing in his first attempt at a developmental team.

Besides Lopez, there is no one who is playing above expectations. This team should be better than a bottom-five unit offensively. Lately, Lue has been making questionable rotation choices. And if he doesn't begin to get results soon, it will be hard to make a case for him as the coach to lead this franchise in the new era.