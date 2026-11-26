Brandon Ingram just played his second game of the season for the LA Clippers, and it was yet another disaster. The Clippers lost 115-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies for their fifth straight loss, all by double digits. They are trending in the wrong direction, and Ingram's return hasn't changed anything for the better.

If anything, it has forced Ty Lue to make a bad mistake in the rotation. In Ingram's season debut against the Rockets earlier in the week, Lue had benched Gradey Dick, making him a healthy scratch. On Wednesday against the Grizzlies, both Dick and Kobe Sanders were out of the rotation until the game was out of hand, and they ended up playing in garbage time.

Sacrificing Sanders and Dick, two of your young players with upside, when you are already 4-13 for the season makes little sense. The Clippers have to stop being delusional about how good they can be this season and embrace the future.

Benching Young Players Immediately Upon Brandon Ingram's Return Is a Big Mistake

Embracing the future requires the Clippers to focus on player development. And that means giving young players like Dick and Sanders developmental minutes.

It's not like Dick and Sanders were playing poorly. In fact, they lead the Clippers in on/off impact, per Cleaning the Glass. The Clippers are 12 points per 100 possessions better with Dick on the floor compared to when he is off. With Sanders, the Clippers are 10.9 points per 100 possessions better.

Sanders is one of the few players on this team who have a two-way skill set. He is not elite on either end of the floor, but he can defend reasonably well, hit open shots, keep the ball moving, and attack the basket. He may not be a huge difference-maker, but he is a decent rotation player. Most importantly, he is 24 and is only in his second season in the league.

Dick is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign. He is having a very efficient campaign with 60.6% True Shooting and 48% from downtown. He has been an improved defender and has been better in the floor game. Instead of rewarding him for exceeding expectations, Lue has pushed him out of the rotation.

The Clippers have to make a decision on Dick. He is 23 years old and is in the final year of his rookie-scale contract. They need to evaluate him further to see whether they want to invest in him. If they believe that they can be a long-term piece next to Keaton Wagler, they have to consider giving him a new contract over the summer.

That decision will be harder if Dick doesn't spend time on the court with Wagler.

You can't even make the argument that the Clippers are better in the present for not playing Dick and Sanders. Does having Brandon Ingram take 19 shots in 26 minutes really help the team win games? Is Rui Hachimura playing 37 minutes in Memphis really better than giving 10-15 minutes to Sanders?

If the answer to these questions were yes, then the Clippers wouldn't have lost the last two games by a total margin of 30 points.

This is not a good Clippers team at present. There is nothing Lue can do in terms of rotation to make them a postseason team. So, it behooves them to accept this reality and make changes to set themselves up better for the future.