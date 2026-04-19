Lawrence Frank Makes Clippers’ Plan With Kawhi Leonard Known

Now that the Los Angeles Clippers' season is over and they are watching the playoffs from their couch, their focus has shifted to the offseason. The biggest question heading into the offseason is the future of Kawhi Leonard.

The 34-year-old forward is eligible for an extension, but the NBA's investigation into the Clippers' dealings with Leonard is hanging over the franchise. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the Clippers and Leonard will both have to make a decision. Either they will continue their relationship and try to build a winner in LA, or Leonard will head elsewhere to chase his third NBA title.

Lawrence Frank says the Clippers’ plan is to win with Kawhi Leonard. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 17, 2026

Clippers' Preference Is to "Win With Kawhi Leonard"

In his end-of-season press conference, Clippers president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, revealed the organization's preference. Per team insider Joey Linn, Frank said that the Clippers' plan "is to win with Kawhi Leonard."

This was in line with the overall vision Frank laid out in the presser. He sounded unwilling to break this team apart and begin rebuilding, highlighting the assets the team has at its disposal before saying that they will try to add to this roster, whether it's through free agency, the trade market, or the NBA Draft.

This certainly increases the likelihood of Leonard staying in LA for at least another season. Yet, it doesn't guarantee it.

Even though Leonard said he wasn't too worried about the Aspiration investigation after the loss to the Warriors, the league voiding Leonard's contract with the Clippers remains a possibility. The NBA could also take draft picks away from the Clippers, making it hard for them to build a winner.

Plus, Leonard refused to commit to the Clippers after the game, saying they will have their discussion "when that time comes."

That doesn't necessarily mean that Leonard doesn't want to stay in LA, but there clearly have to be discussions about where the franchise is and how Leonard fits into those plans.

Leonard has proven he is still an All-NBA-caliber player. He will be on plenty of MVP ballots after the season he just had. Therefore, the Clippers' desire to keep him around is understandable.

At the same time, Leonard presumably wants to play for a team with championship aspirations in the final stretch of his career. If the Clippers are a .500 team again next season, Leonard may not be too motivated to stick around. In that scenario, perhaps a trade will not be out of the realm of possibility.

Whether the Clippers will land a lottery pick in the draft and how good a roster they are able to build via trades and free agency will likely determine Leonard's future in LA. At least we now know what the Clippers want to do with their superstar next season.