Longtime Clipper Nicolas Batum Is Heading Overseas to Finish Out Career

It has been a summer of change for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kawhi Leonard era is over, but perhaps nothing symbolizes the changing of the guard more than Nicolas Batum's departure. The French forward has been with the team since 2020. Other than a brief stint with the 76ers, Batum has been an important part of the Clippers during the Ty Lue-Kawhi Leonard era.

Once the Clippers declined Batum's $5.8 million team option for next season, the writing was on the wall. It seemed improbable that the 37-year-old forward would continue his career elsewhere in the NBA. There was a chance that the Clippers could bring him back on a minimum deal, but it looks like Batum has chosen to head back home to France.

Nicolas Batum Is Reportedly Playing for ASVEL Next Season

After 18 years and 1,281 games between the regular season and the playoffs in the NBA, Batum is taking his talents to ASVEL. The news, first reported by Backdoor Podcast, has since been confirmed by multiple international outlets.

ASVEL is led by former NBA legend Tony Parker. He has been the majority owner and club president, and has recently been appointed as the team's new head coach. After finishing the EuroLeague in last place last season, ASVEL is hoping to take a step forward next season.

They will hope to achieve this by uniting Batum and Parker. The duo not only achieved significant success with the French national team, but they also played together for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

Batum is obviously not the elite two-way force he was earlier in his career. At one point, he was one of the most versatile wings in the league with his ability to shoot, dribble, and pass while making a ton of defensive plays. He continued to be an excellent three-and-D player late into his career, playing a crucial role in the Clippers' success.

How much gas he has left in the tank remains to be seen. Over the last two years, Batum had shown signs of age-related decline, but was still able to hit over 40% from downtown. This, combined with his basketball intelligence and court awareness, should keep him an effective player in a limited role in Europe.

With Batum's confirmed departure, no player from the Clippers' 2021 Conference Finals run remains on the roster. The longest-tenured player on the team is now Jordan Miller, who has been with the team since 2023, perfectly highlighting the new era of Clippers basketball.